Siren (SI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren (CRYPTO:SI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.