Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $204.82. 9,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.