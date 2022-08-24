Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 158.8% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 52,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 106.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 100,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.1% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 434.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,439. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

