Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $934,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,015 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 211,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.