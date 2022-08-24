Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,082. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

