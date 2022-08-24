SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $76,323.98 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.39 or 0.07595227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00156481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00263473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00714066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00620640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.