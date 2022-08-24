Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
See Also
