Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2,427.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.28% of Shake Shack worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $13,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 96,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $3,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 4.8 %

SHAK traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,888. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

