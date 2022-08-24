SFX Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SFX Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. SFX Entertainment shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 161,900 shares traded.
SFX Entertainment Stock Performance
SFX Entertainment Company Profile
SFX Entertainment, Inc is engaged in creating the global platform for Electronic Music Culture. The Company is a producer of live events and digital entertainment content focused on electronic music culture (EMC) and other festivals. The Company focuses on providing electronic music fans with live experiences, music discovery, media and digital connectivity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFX Entertainment (SFXEQ)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SFX Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFX Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.