Seven Post Investment Office LP Purchases 18,956 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 4.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.