Seven Post Investment Office LP Invests $257,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. 5,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,926. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

