Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,920. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

