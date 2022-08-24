Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 645.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,420. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

