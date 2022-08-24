Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 6,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

