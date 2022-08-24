Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.05% of PVH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PVH by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 146,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,331 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,735. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

