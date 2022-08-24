Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 222,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 13,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.