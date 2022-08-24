Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 20,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,588. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

Insider Activity

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.