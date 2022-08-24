Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.