Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 291.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Shares of SEDG traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.74. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,109. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.11.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

