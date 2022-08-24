Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 687.1% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 571,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Farfetch by 119.8% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 586,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 319,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $10,258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 881,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.