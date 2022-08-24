Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 10.2% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 67,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,327,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Senseonics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $828.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
