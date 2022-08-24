Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 10.2% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 67,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,327,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Senseonics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senseonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Senseonics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

