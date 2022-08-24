Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.04. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,512. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

