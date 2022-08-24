Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

