Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. 398,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,398,230. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.