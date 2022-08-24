Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 259,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.