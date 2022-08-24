Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,345,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,656. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.