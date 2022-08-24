Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,971 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,074. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

