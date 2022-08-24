Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.