Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 107,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

