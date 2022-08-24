SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $24.03 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075397 BTC.

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

