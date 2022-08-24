Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.98. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The company has a market cap of £191.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.29.

Insider Transactions at Secure Trust Bank

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,030.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Secure Trust Bank

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

