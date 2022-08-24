Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

SECYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.