Secret Hits Market Capitalization of $192.83 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Secret has a total market cap of $192.83 million and $3.27 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005481 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

