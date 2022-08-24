Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEB traded up $24.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,074.98. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,930.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,535.57 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

