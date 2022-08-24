Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4,096.77. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,050.00, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Seaboard by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

