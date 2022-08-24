Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4,096.77. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,050.00, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Seaboard by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
