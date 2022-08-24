Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

