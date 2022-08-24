Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 33,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

