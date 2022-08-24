Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of COIN stock traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 3.59.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

