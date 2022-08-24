Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.62. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

