Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 25,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,580. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

