Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Trimmed by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

