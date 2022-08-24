Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

