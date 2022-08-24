ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

ScanSource Trading Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $5.74 on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $716.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $676,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ScanSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.