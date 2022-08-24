SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading 4.9% Higher

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

About SBM Offshore



SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Featured Articles

