Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.95. Satellogic shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 3,782 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Satellogic in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Satellogic Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

About Satellogic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $109,387,000.

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

