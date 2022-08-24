Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $744.40 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003807 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $744.40 million and $20,477.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00150568 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008948 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.
