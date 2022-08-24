Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $744.40 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003807 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $744.40 million and $20,477.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00150568 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.