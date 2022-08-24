San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.95

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 28 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
San Miguel Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.
About San Miguel
San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.
Further Reading
