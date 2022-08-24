Salient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heliogen were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,250,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,301,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $5,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,718. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,410,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,798.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,060.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,410,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,798.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,946 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

