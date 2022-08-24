Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

