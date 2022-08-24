S.Finance (SFG) Reaches Market Cap of $6,542.21

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $6,542.21 and $160,091.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00076709 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

